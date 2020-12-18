https://noqreport.com/2020/12/18/keith-ellison-sues-bars-sets-out-to-destroy-anyone-who-does-not-comply-with-draconian-lockdown-orders/

When I was assigned to write this piece, it was supposed to be a news report. But the more I learned about the actions of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the harder it became to hide my bias. In fact, I cannot. I’m angry. Everyone who values freedom and the right to make a living should be angry as well.

So, I’ll get into the opinion side of this article shortly, but let’s lay out the news. Since my blood is currently boiling, I’ll refer to the Star Tribune to lay out the facts:

The day after Alibi Drinkery co-owner Lisa Monet Zarza opened her business in defiance of state orders for bars and restaurants to remain closed to dine-in business, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took her to court.

On Thursday, Ellison’s office announced that he has filed lawsuits against the Lakeville restaurant and a Princeton business called Neighbors on the Rum. Later in the day, he filed for a temporary restraining order to force Alibi to close. Both businesses opened to in-person dining in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Walz adjusted the order that expires at 11:59 p.m. Friday to continue the prohibition on indoor dining at restaurants until Jan. 11.

“Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville proudly announced its dangerous decision to increase the risk of community spread of COVID-19 in its community, recording multiple videos of its violations and promising to pack more people into enclosed indoor spaces in a period where the virus is still spreading” in the state, Ellison’s office said in a statement Thursday. “When asked what she would do if officials asked her to close, Alibi Drinkery’s owner stated that she would ‘see them in court.’ ”

Reached Thursday, Zarza said she hadn’t seen the lawsuit and could not comment on Ellison’s statement. The bar and restaurant was open again Thursday and continues to do a brisk business with people who believe that the state’s actions are unfair and harmful, Zarza said.

“At the end of the day, all we want is our business open,” she said. “People are out in numbers because they want to support us.”

Many, perhaps most Americans want to live our lives without futile restrictions. Yes, there are those who are perfectly fine with staying locked down and laid off, but here’s the thing. They can stay locked down and laid off without the rest of us having to suffer with them. If someone chooses to live in fear until they can get vaccinated or whatever, so be it. We won’t force them to come out into the world or do anything against their will. Why are the rest of us being forced to live like this?

Lest we forget, COVID-19 has a recovery rate comparable to the flu for anyone under the age of 50. In fact, it’s even less deadly to children than the season flu. But that’s not stopping radical leftists who claim the mantle of “science” from slapping down anyone who dares to not live their lives in complete terror.

Keith Ellison is worse than a bully. He’s vindictive and mean spirited. The fact that a free people will stand up and do what they must to survive is really none of his concern, Attorney General or not, executive order or not. Coronavirus or not. People should be allowed to choose. If others want to remain safe and COVID-19 free, let them do what they want to do as well. We won’t stop them.

This is not a news story. This is an opinion piece, which is why I can and must say that Keith Ellison is the epitome of the modern Democratic Party: Abusive, authoritarian, and devoid of a single thread of moral fiber.

