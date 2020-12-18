https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/larry-klayman-nearly-always-right/

At the height of the Russian collusion witch hunts of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, after Trump confidant Roger Stone was indicted on seven counts of perjury, witness tampering and obstruction of justice, for which he was later convicted, the self-styled dirty trickster sold T-shirts with the claim “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong” to line the pockets of his legal defense fund. Of course, Stone did do wrong, and at his criminal trial, which I attended on behalf of my client Dr. Jerome Corsi, he was convicted in record time – Stone having been unable to present one witness in his defense, including himself.

Ironically, in having my prediction come true, which I penned in last week’s column (that the Supreme Court would shoot down the well-reasoned and meritorious lawsuit of the state of Texas, seeking to invalidate the fatally flawed and unconstitutional presidential elections in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia) I thought of Stone’s audacious T-shirt, but in a different context. Regrettably, over many years of my fighting the corrupt legal establishment in the cesspool also known as the swamp, I came to predict with nearly exact certainly how federal judges and SCOTUS justices would rule, even before they issued their decisions. Call me “Klayman the Magnificent,” a play on the comedic character of days of old of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” “Carnac the Magnificent.” This fictitious Swami and psychic would give the answer to any question before the question was even posed. Holding a card in a “hermetically sealed envelope” with the written question to his head, this greatest of late night comedians, Carson, would divine the answer to his adoring sidekick, Ed McMahon, who, once confirmed that Carnac was right, would blurt out his equally famous low-pitched belly laugh.

But what the justices did last Friday, shortly after my rendition of Klayman the Magnificent was published at WND, predicting their sellout of President Trump and the American people, was not funny – hardly the type of comedy that would cause us to laugh. Incredibly, but as I foretold, without holding an envelope to my head a la Johnny Carson, even the three justices The Donald nominated and the Senate confirmed to the high court – Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and the newly elected “conservative savior” Amy Coney Barrett – stabbed our 45th president in the back in voting to dismiss Texas’ lawsuit. Only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito voted to hear the case.

But my soothsaying aside – although I am nearly always right with regard to the dishonest and compromised decision-making of federal judges, justices and others in the slimy tar pit of what is called the legal profession, the most corrupt of all professions – I will not have T-shirts printed declaring “Larry Klayman is Always Right.” Instead, the credit must go to the greatest of our Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson, who predicted that federal judges and justices would become tyrants and despots, requiring a new revolution every 20 years or so. As I pen in my new book, “It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!” here is Jefferson’s frightening prophecy that federal jurists put on the bench by political patronage and fiat, and not having been elected and thus accountable to the people, would become the greatest threat to the new republic’s survival. Jefferson told of this in a letter to William C. Jarvis, written in 1820:

“You seem to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so. They have, with others the same passions for party, for power, and the privilege of their corps. … Their power is more dangerous as they are in office for life, and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to elective control. The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with the corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots.”

One year later, in 1821, Jefferson rendered this additional thought in a letter to C. Hammond:

“When all governments, domestic and foreign, in little as in great things, shall be drawn to Washington as the center of all power, it will render powerless the checks provided of one government or another, and will become as venal and oppressive as the government from which we separated.”

And, just two years before the Constitution was enacted by Congress, he also foretold in a letter of Jan. 30, 1787, to James Madison:

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure. …

“A little rebellion now and then is a good thing and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.”

And now that the bloom is clearly off the rose of even those Supreme Court justices Trump appointed with much boast and fanfare, they having thrown his presidency and the nation under the bus, with the onslaught of socialism and communism now literally just a heartbeat away, it is clear that the United States is again in a revolutionary state.

And, that is why in my book “Revolution!” I propose concrete ways and means to fight and win our rebellion against a total leftist takeover. But if We the People do not now rise up, our having seen the hard facts of life that there is no government entity, much less the Supreme Court, to protect the vision and creation of our Founding Fathers on July 4, 1776, Jefferson’s prophecy of a new bloody revolution will come to pass.

Please read and digest “Revolution!” which you can order at Amazon.com, and then write to me at leklayman@gmail.com, and offer your feedback and suggestions on how together we can wage a successful, peaceful and legal revolution. While Larry Klayman is nearly always right, I am not the be all and end all. We the People must now all hang together or, as Benjamin Franklin also predicted, we will all hang separately.

In short, there must be an urgent collective effort to save the republic from falling into the hands of leftist despots and tyrants in the executive branch, who once in power under a radical leftist Biden-Harris administration will now have, given the unelected and unaccountable federal judiciary that will not protect us, an unobstructed pathway to extinguish our freedoms and liberties under the tyranny of a socialist if not communist godless state.

Listen to Larry’s recent podcast:

Listen to Larry’s recent radio show:

The post Larry Klayman is (nearly) always right! appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

