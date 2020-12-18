https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/list-of-victims-still-growing/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch Live — Steve Bannon Election War Room…
October 27, 2020
Latest tweets from President Trump…
December 16, 2020
Obama blackface skit on Russian TV causes outrage…
December 2, 2020
I don’t need to be good at math, I have beautiful hair…
November 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy