In mid-October, the New York Post began publishing explosive allegations against Hunter Biden, accusing Joe Biden’s son of having inappropriate business dealings with energy corporations in Ukraine and China.

The source for the accusations was reported emails from a MacBook Pro laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden, but he never picked it up from a computer repair shop in Delaware after dropping it off there in April 2019.

Joe Biden denied the allegations at the final presidential debate by saying, “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”

The accusations arrived at the stretch run for the 2020 presidential election, but much of the mainstream media flat-out refused to cover the story or labeled the New York Post reports as a “Russian disinformation campaign,” despite many details being published in 2018 by the New York Times.

In a new Rasmussen poll, a majority of Americans believe that the media purposely buried the Hunter Biden laptop story to influence the 2020 election.

Rasmussen asked 1,000 likely U.S. voters: “Which is closer to your thinking — that many news organizations ignored the Hunter Biden story to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign or that many ignored the story because they felt it was a partisan hit job?”

The national telephone and online survey found that 52% think that news organizations ignored the Hunter Biden story to help his father’s presidential campaign. There were 32% who said the media ignored the story because they felt it was a partisan hit job, and 17% were not sure what to believe of the situation.

There were 56% who believed that Joe Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son’s overseas business deals.

The poll also found that 70% of voters said they have been “closely” following the news about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and 38% have been following it “very closely.”

“Among those who have been following Very Closely, 76% say the media deliberately ignored the story before Election Day to help Joe Biden, and 72% think the president-elect is likely to have been consulted about and perhaps profited from his son’s overseas dealings,” Rassmussen noted.

Hunter Biden revealed in early December that he was under a federal investigation. Department of Justice sources reportedly said Hunter Biden’s taxes had been under investigation since 2018. There are reports that Hunter Biden is under four federal investigations.

Since the investigation was made public, the mainstream media has shown more interest in covering the allegations. This week, NBC News published a story about the president-elect’s son receiving an email from a business partner that warned Hunter that he had failed to disclose $400,000 in income from the Ukrainian Burisma gas company on his 2014 tax returns.

