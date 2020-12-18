https://babylonbee.com/news/mandalorian-bounty-hunter-criticized-as-anti-science-for-removing-mask/

MORAK—A Mandalorian bounty hunter has taken some flak online after footage revealed he took off his mask while on the jungle planet Morak this past week.

The surfaced footage showed the bounty hunter taking off his mask while in close proximity to Imperial officers and his colleagues, in a poorly ventilated, indoor dining area. He took off his mask while walking to his table, too, clearly showing his anti-science stance. Had he taken it off only while seated and eating, no one would have taken issue with it.

“We must cancel the Mando, as he’s clearly anti-science,” said an Imperial officer reviewing the footage. “The science shows we must all wear masks all the time. Take Stormtroopers for instance. The helmets obviously don’t provide any protection from blaster rifles, but we’d rather be safe than sorry. It’s just a very simple way to love your neighbor.”

“SCIENCE!”

The far-right religious Mandalorian sect also criticized the bounty hunter, but apparently for religious reasons rather than medical ones, saying, “This is NOT the way” and “Masks are part of our religion.”

