Prince Harry surprised delighted kids on a Zoom call after they were recognised for their bravery at the WellChild awards.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, caught up with the previous winners of the awards on December 4 in a bid to encourage people to nominate for next year’s awards.

Taking part in the call with The Duke was Maddison Sherwood, 12, Katie Ward, 13, Evie Toombes, 19 and Armaan (Marni) Ahmed, 11.

Maddison, from Loughborough, won the Inspirational Child award in 2014 while Katie Ward from Colchester won the Inspirational Child award in 2017.

Evie Toombes won the Inspirational Young Person award in 2018 and Marni from Leeds won the Inspirational Child award, aged seven to 10 in 2017.

The Duke, who has been Patron of WellChild since 2007, asked the group to tell him what they remembered about the evening and what it was like receiving their award.

Evie, from Skegness, told the Prince how she was nervous but electric with excitement.

