Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainArizona GOP asks if followers willing to give their lives to ‘stop the steal’ McCain, Kristol battle over Tanden nomination Meghan McCain shares meme of her father after networks call Arizona for Biden MORE hit back at President Trump Donald TrumpJill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ Azar tells Health Department staff his wife has COVID-19: ‘Mild symptoms but otherwise doing well’ Michigan reinstates pandemic-related moratorium on water shutoffs MORE early Friday morning after he criticized her father, the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainLongtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he’s registering Democrat Five things to know about Lloyd Austin, Biden’s Pentagon pick The Memo: Democrats grapple with ‘elite’ tag MORE (R-Ariz.), in a tweet.

“Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad. It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency,” she tweeted, responding to Trump advising people to “check out last in his class John McCain, one of the most overrated people in D.C.” in an earlier tweet.

“You couldn’t even pull it out in Arizona,” Meghan McCain added, referring to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenLos Angeles mayor announces he won’t be joining Biden administration Jill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ READ: Deb Haaland’s official statement on historic nomination to Interior secretary MORE winning the state Trump had secured in 2016.

Meghan McCain has frequently spoken out against Trump, especially in response to his repeated criticisms of her father, who died from brain cancer in 2018.

Trump notably mocked the former GOP presidential nominee on the campaign trail in 2015, saying people think the Arizona lawmaker “was a war hero because he was captured” and that “I like people who weren’t captured.”

The late senator spent 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war while serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Trump has repeatedly come under fire for mocking John McCain since, including after his death.

Both Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain, the late senator’s wife, celebrated Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential race. Cindy McCain helped campaign for Biden earlier this year.

