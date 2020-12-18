https://thehill.com/homenews/news/530795-michael-flynn-trump-should-deploy-military-to-rerun-election

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Thursday said that President TrumpDonald TrumpJill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ Azar tells Health Department staff his wife has COVID-19: ‘Mild symptoms but otherwise doing well’ Michigan reinstates pandemic-related moratorium on water shutoffs MORE could deploy the military to “rerun” the 2020 election.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Flynn was asked about the actions the president could take to undo the results of the election.

After Flynn suggested that the president could seize every voting machine across the country, he then suggested deploying the military in swing states that the president lost to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenLos Angeles mayor announces he won’t be joining Biden administration Jill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ READ: Deb Haaland’s official statement on historic nomination to Interior secretary MORE.

“He could order, within the swing states if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and basically rerun an election each in those states,” Flynn said.

Flynn added that using the military is “not unprecedented,” saying that people talk about it “like it’s something that we’ve never done,” but he also said he was “not calling for that.”

“Martial law has been instituted 64 times,” he said. “So I’m not calling for that. We have a constitutional process, and that has to be followed.”

Here’s Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order “military capabilities” to swing states and “rerun an election in each of those states.” “People out there talk about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.” pic.twitter.com/KNmiAGGiPF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2020

The comments come as the president and his allies continue to claim that Trump won the election and assert that there was widespread voter fraud. In numerous court challenges, lawyers for the president and his campaign have not provided any evidence of these claims.

During a “Stop the Steal” rally last Saturday, Flynn voiced support for the president continuing to challenge the 2020 election results, despite losing the overwhelming majority of his election challenges.

“In this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption,” Flynn said. “Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral College certified Biden as the winner of the 2020 election on Monday.

