A Michigan bowling alley owner said he was shocked by the outpouring of support he’s received after his social media post pleading for his business went viral.

Steven Klein – who has owned Vision Lanes in Westland, Michigan for 17 years – said his business was “dying slowly” due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown mandates.

“My business, my livelihood, my invention, my baby that I have nursed from birth, called Vision Lanes is in jeopardy,” wrote Klein in the post. “She is barely conscious. She is dying slowly. She is watching her loyal staff and caretakers go find other sources of income because she can’t provide for her family any longer.”

Klein also noted that his customers “are finding other places to bowl,” with Vision Lanes located only a few miles from the Ohio border where bowling alleys are open. Throughout the extensive lockdown measures imposed by Whitmer, many Michiganders from all over the state have driven to Indiana and Ohio to bowl, shop, dine, bowl, and visit other establishments shuttered by government mandate.

Of Whitmer’s policies, Klein said “it’s depressing and you feel like you’re forgotten about; abused actually.”

Friends of the business, however, started a GoFundMe campaign for Vision Lanes that has raised nearly $25,000 in the last week.

“I was shocked and surprised that they started that,” Klein said of the campaign. “It was just so overwhelming, the response and love that people have for Vision Lanes and the good times they’ve had here.”

