https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/michigan-doctor-admits-using-sperm-father-hundreds-babies/

(WXYZ.COM) – A woman says a Detroit family doctor fathered hundreds of babies, which included her. The woman says she took a DNA test and traced it back to her family’s doctor.

Jaime Hall says Dr. Philip Peven, who’s now 104, admitted to fathering her and potentially hundreds of others and says it was a group of doctors who were doing this for decades. “I go, ‘I think my Mom’s doctor is my Dad,’” Hall said.

The woman says she couldn’t believe it when she took a DNA test through ancestry.com. The results came back to her family doctor being the person who fathered her.

Read the full story ›

The post Michigan doctor admits his own sperm fathered hundreds of babies appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

