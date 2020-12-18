https://www.oann.com/microsoft-working-on-in-house-chips-for-its-servers-pcs/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=microsoft-working-on-in-house-chips-for-its-servers-pcs

December 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers, the software maker said on Friday.

“Because silicon is a foundational building block for technology, we’re continuing to invest in our own capabilities in areas like design, manufacturing and tools,” Microsoft said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

