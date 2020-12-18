https://www.newsmax.com/politics/lindell-trump-election-mypillow/2020/12/17/id/1002145/

President Donald Trump ultimately will win the election and serve a second term, according to MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell on Newsmax TV.

Lindell said he recently financed rallies around the country to heighten people’s awareness of “a complete fraud” of an election.

“I wanted people to be aware that this election was stolen and Donald Trump’s going to be our president the next four years,” Lindell told host Grant Stinchfield on Thursday’s “Stinchfield.” “And there’s about six pathways to do it, but one of the things is, it’s right.

“I spoke to [attorney] Sidney Powell, I’ve talked to [attorney] Lin Wood, I’ve talked to Gen. [Michael] Flynn, I know what evidence is out there, plus I’ve done my own due diligence.”

Lindell said Fox News was complicit in securing the election for Joe Biden.

“It sure looked like that when they call Arizona with only 14% of the vote in and they don’t call Florida for the president when it was impossible for Biden to win,” Lindell said. “So, all the things that happened on Election Night, I’m going, ‘What is going on?'”

Lindell, whose business has advertised on Fox News, was asked if he would refrain from running commercials on the network.

“I didn’t boycott CNN back in the day when they bad-mouthed me directly, and I’m not going to do anything to Fox,” he said. “My decisions will be based on business decisions not on my beliefs.

“I wouldn’t advertise anywhere if every time a host or a network did something wrong. They attack me all the time, just like they do the president.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

