Vice-president Mike Pence announced Friday that “Guardians” had been chosen as the name for members of the United States Space Force.

“It is my honor, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as Guardians,” Pence told an audience gathered at the White House for a ceremony to commemorate the Space Force’s first succesful year, coming up on Dec. 20.

It was my honor to announce today, that the men and women of the Space Force will be known as GUARDIANS! #SemperSupra 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wbzmqfy9aJ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 18, 2020

“Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines ,and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come,” he added.

The name was chosen after several submissions from members of the group, who were colloquially known as “space professionals” prior to the name dedication.

“Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” the Space Force wrote in a tweet.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

“The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility,” Space Force stated in another tweet. “Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.’”

The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

“The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies,” the Force added.

