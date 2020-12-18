https://clashdaily.com/2020/12/militant-secularists-on-the-march-pushing-to-dominate-a-biden-administrations-agenda/

Trump appointees were harassed for their Christian views — now the Left is looking to actively reverse all the religious freedom gains that Trump’s administration fought for.

If COVID has taught us anything it’s taught us that natural-born tyrants really do not WANT to see religious believers having any Constitutional protections of their rights.

By way of comparison?

WATCH: Trump Is First POTUS To Champion Religious Freedom In Address To UN

Now, they are looking forward to the resumption of duties by the same partisans who fought literal nuns all the way to the Supreme Court over a birth control mandate and fought hard to rescind the religious refugee status granted to the Romeike family.

Believing they now have allies in positions of power, the militant secularists are now on the march, demanding a rollback of that emphasis on religious freedom protections.

A Democratic group dedicated to representing secular values unveiled a slate of recommendations for President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration on Monday (Nov. 30), outlining a sweeping agenda designed to roll back many of President Trump’s actions involving religion and to “restore a vision of constitutional secularism.” The 28-page document, crafted by the Secular Democrats of America PAC, is being presented to the incoming administration by Democratic Representatives Jamie Raskin and Jared Huffman — both co-chairs of the Congressional Freethought Caucus. The SDA’s agenda offers a wide range of policy recommendations to push back against the so-called “Christian nationalist movement,” which the group describes as an “extraordinarily well-funded and well-organized” phenomenon whose “extreme and sectarian agenda (was) on constant display under the Trump-Pence administration.” The group offered several recommendations to help “reframe” concepts of patriotism in ways that are more inclusive. Among them were encouraging politicians to avoid terms like “God and country”; promoting non-theistic and humanistic chaplains in the military; including nonreligious representatives at interfaith gatherings; and suggesting the use of the country’s onetime unofficial motto “E Pluribus Unum” — Latin for “out of many, one” — instead of the motto adopted in 1956, “In God We Trust,” which the group argues excludes nontheists and polytheists. —ReligionNews

Here’s the dirty little secret — secular belief is anything BUT religiously ‘neutral’.

Humanism, from its early roots and the Humanist Manifesto (original version) was up-front about setting itself up as a replacement for religion, deliberately seeking to push out what it sees as a rival belief system.

Some excerpts from that document…

Explicit call for a contemporary man-made religion:

What they want in its place:

Suddenly, the near-religious fervor of the left’s political expression makes so much more sense.

With that as their starting point, their activists are pushing for the cultural marginalization of religion with this 27-page document, entitled Restoring Constitutional Secularism and Patriotic Pluralism in the White House.

Strictly speaking — by the Humanists’ own original definitions — they aren’t just seeking equality between religions, they are seeking a federally-mandated endorsement of the very religious system the signers of the original Humanist Manifesto were hoping would displace traditional religious belief.

Unfortunately for them the Constitution expressly forbids the establishment of a national religion — even if it’s a secular one.

Do Christians still have the stomach for this fight?

We’re about to find out.

And if you need to stoke that fire in your belly… start here.

