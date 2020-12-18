https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/militant-secularists-pushing-dominate-biden-administrations-agenda/

(CLASH DAILY) – Trump appointees were harassed for their Christian views — now the Left is looking to actively reverse all the religious freedom gains that Trump’s administration fought for.

If COVID has taught us anything it’s taught us that natural-born tyrants really do not WANT to see religious believers having any Constitutional protections of their rights. Now, they are looking forward to the resumption of duties by the same partisans who fought literal nuns all the way to the Supreme Court over a birth control mandate and fought hard to rescind the religious refugee status granted to the Romeike family.

Believing they now have allies in positions of power, the militant secularists are now on the march, demanding a rollback of that emphasis on religious freedom protections.

