You knew where things were headed when you heard the Biden team talking about how the COVID vaccine needed to be distributed “equitably.” It meant that decisions would be run through a “social justice” filter rather than a relative risk assessment filter. Good times for medical “ethicists.”

The New York Times naturally gives us a thumb-sucker of a “news” story today wringing their white-guilt-ridden hands about the scene, including such gems as:

Historically, the [CDC] committee relied on scientific evidence to inform its decisions. But now the members are weighing social justice concerns as well, noted Lisa A. Prosser, a professor of health policy and decision sciences at the University of Michigan. . . Harald Schmidt, an expert in ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said that it is reasonable to put essential workers ahead of older adults, given their risks, and that they are disproportionately minorities. “Older populations are whiter,” Dr. Schmidt said. “Society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”

Chaser: Did you know that Helen Keller was just “another privileged white woman”? Time magazine just discovered this, after all this time:

However, to some Black disability rights activists, like Anita Cameron, Helen Keller is not radical at all, “just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person,” and yet another example of history telling the story of privileged white Americans.

