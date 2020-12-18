https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/nevada-dmv-subpoena/

Data obtained by the Nevada GOP from the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles reveals that thousands of non-citizens were registered to vote and ultimately cast ballots in the 2020 election.

The revelation, adding to a long list of fraudulent election activities in the critical swing state, comes as a result of Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) automatically registering all voters who apply for driver’s licenses. Since legal and illegal non-citizens can hold driver’s licenses and identification cards, if the DMV fails to “do their due diligence,” non-citizens can easily be registered to vote, as explained by the Nevada GOP.

Under a subpoena, the state’s GOP obtained data that showed green card holders and non citizens who had obtained driver’s licenses. From this official data set, the Nevada GOP “compared this detailed information against the county voter records in Nevada” and “discovered that 6,260 non citizens were registered to vote and 3,987 non-citizens had voted.”

In a signed statement “under the penalty of perjury,” the group’s data analyst Jesse Kamzol outlined his findings, which he emphasized “merit further investigation.”

Specifically, Kamzol found:

6,360 positive matches were made from within the DMV file to the Voter File

6,136 (96.5%) of those matched voter registration records have voter registration records that are “active”

3,987 (62.7%) of those matched voter registration records voted/cast ballots that appear to have been counted — meaning, they are not shown as being provisional or rejected mail ballots per data collected from the SoS and/or County Elections Divisions

4,546 (71.5%) of those matched voter registration records appear to have attempted to vote, including provisional votes and rejected mail ballots per data collected from the SoS and/or County Elections Divisions

READ:

From a Carson City, NV filing.

