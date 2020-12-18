https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/18/not-sorry-charlie-bethany-mandel-takes-aim-at-charlie-sykes-demented-attempt-to-paint-her-as-a-grandma-killer/

It’s been an interesting day for Bethany Mandel so far, to say the least:

Well, we wouldn’t say she missed anything worthwhile, as the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes decided to demonstrate his Principled Conservatism™ by blaming Mandel personally for Americans’ deaths from COVID19.

If you’d expect Mandel to have some thoughts about that, you’re right. She does.

Sykes deserves to get ripped a new one. And a newer one after that.

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be as polite as Mandel is:

Oh, snap.

Well done, indeed.

Meanwhile, perhaps Charlie could try practicing a little moral hygiene for a change.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...