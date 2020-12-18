https://thehill.com/homenews/news/530865-obama-shares-that-malias-boyfriend-quarantined-with-their-family-early-in

Former President Obama shared that his family’s quarantine included an extra guest during the beginning of the pandemic.

On a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Obama revealed to Simmons and CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers that Malia Obama’s boyfriend stayed with the Obamas for a while during the first few months of the pandemic.

Obama shared the fact after he was asked about his most fun moment as a dad during quarantine.

“Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades and then having some spades games. And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slam the cards down,” he said.

The 44th president shared that he enjoyed having his girls back in the house with him during the months when most states had restrictions closing down many restaurants and events.

“It’s a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kind of gone now. They’re just back and they love you again and they wanna spend time with you again,” he said. “I think a lot of families we went through that first month where we were playing games every night, doing arts and crafts projects and then, slowly, they started to get a little bored with us.”

Obama also shared how Malia Obama’s British boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, grew on him as they spent time together.

“There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in,” Obama said. “And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

He also joked about the amount of food Farquharson ate during his time staying with the Obamas.

“The only thing you discover, this is not a surprise to you Bill because you’ve got a son, young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. And my grocery bill went up about 30 percent,” he said with a laugh.

