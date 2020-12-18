https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pelosi-postpones-weekly-press-conference-second-time-today-taking-covid-19-vaccine/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received the Covid-19 vaccine Friday afternoon at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician.

Shortly after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the Speaker postponed her weekly press conference for the second time today.

It is unclear why she postponed her presser for the second time.

Congress is still squabbling over the next spending bill as a government shutdown looms.

Both Democrat Majority Leader Hoyer and Republican Minority Leader McCarthy suggested they support a short-term interim spending bill to keep the government open.

