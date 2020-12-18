https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/18/penn-health-department-encourages-porn-wearing-a-mask-during-hookups-because-covid/

This article is about mature topics not suited for children.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is encouraging citizens to masturbate and getting an OnlyFans account to slow the spread of the Wuhan virus while having sex.

The PDH website asks Pennsylvanians to “consider utilizing risk reduction strategies to protect your health and the health of your sex partner(s).” Under “consider your level of risk,” the department’s first piece of advice is to masturbate: “you are your safest sex partner.”

OnlyFans, a subscription service for pornography, now has an official Pennsylvania Health Department endorsement. In other recommendations, however, the health department sounds cautious about the physical consequences of random sex in a way the left has jeered and fought for decades.

“If you usually meet your sex partners online,” says the PDH, “consider taking a break from in-person dates.” Instead, the health department is asking people to use “video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, or chat rooms.”

The PDH is also recommending against “large gatherings where you might end up having sex.” If you do, however, find yourself in this situation, the PDH suggests that you wear a mask. “During COVID-19, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex with those outside your household.”

Similar rules have been set up across the country. More sex tips can be found on the health department websites of Los Angeles County, Oregon, New York, Austin, Philadelphia, and the National Institutes o Health.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is telling DC residents, “You are your safest sex partner; masturbation is always safe sex.” She adds that citizens should be sure to “wash your hands or any sex toys with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after.”

Government sex advice is not new. In April, director of the NIH Dr. Anthony Fauci told Peter Hamby in a Vanity Fair interview that you can hook up with a Tinder match if you’re “willing to take a risk.” This was at the same time he was calling for an end to handshaking and other far less risky or intimate human-to-human contact.

