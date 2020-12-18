As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

The Pentagon has been told by Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller to stop giving briefings to the transition team that will see President-elect Joe Biden into office.

According to Axios, who heard this from senior administration officials, the transition briefings may be taken up again after the holidays. They were unsure, however, why the decision was made to stop the briefings.

The stoppage of briefings was a surprise to Pentagon officials, and may be an indicator, of “animus and mistrust toward the Biden team from the top level fo the Trump administration.”

Miller halted the briefings on Thursday night, ordering “officials throughout the building to cancel scheduled transition meetings.” Miller took over for the previous Defense Secretary Mark Esper after Esper was fired by Trump, shortly after the election.

A Pentagon official who Axios identified as a senior Defense Department official, called it “a simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year.”

The official said that “We had fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week” and that “the DoD staff working the meetings were overwhelmed by the number of meetings.”

“These same senior leaders needed to do their day jobs and were being consumed by transition activities,” the official said. “With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition.”



