On Thursday, U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), speaking on “The Erick Erickson Show,” targeted his opponent, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, stating, “We’ve got a China scandal here in my race that could make Biden and other scandals like that pale in comparison.”

Erickson stated, “It’s not surprising, just interesting, to watch the media now trying to circle the wagons around your opponents, particularly in this China situation, where we know he took money from a media company in Hong Kong that had direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He wouldn’t disclose it until you called him out on it, then he amended his filing on a Friday, hoping no one would see it. … I didn’t know it was coming from the Chinese Communists. Between Al-Jazeera and the Chinese Communists, he seems to get money from interesting places.”

National Review stated of the media company, PCCW, that 18% of it is owned by China’s state-backed enterprise China Unicom. National Review reported in September: “PCCW, the largest telecom agency in Hong Kong, is run by Chairman Richard Li, son of Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing. Li also serves as a councilor for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C., think tank. But for years, Li has spoken out against Hong Kong independence and the pro-democracy protests that have rocked the island as the Chinese Communist Party has consolidated control.”

In July, the Washington Free Beacon reported:

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff received at least $5,000 from the Qatari-backed Al Jazeera network over the past two years, according to an updated personal financial disclosure. The money was for his work as CEO of Insight TWI, a London-based producer of investigative journalism documentaries. Ossoff did not include the payment on his initial 2020 disclosure on May 15, and his campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Perdue delineated:

Well, let’s look at the history: his daddy bought a business, and he is in that business. Now his largest client over the last decade was Al Jazeera – we know them to be a mouthpiece for terrorism – and he had this two-year relationship with the Chinese Communist Party directly, and with China Unicom, was directly involved with this PCCW company in Hong Kong, which, by the way, is the arm of propaganda for the Communist Party, and is fighting the freedom fighters in Hong Kong directly. So when he had his hands dirty in the middle of all that and hid it from the people at Georgia. And when he got caught, he did amend the filing because that’s a federal violation in a federal filing if you don’t do that. And then later in the debate, when I challenged him, he said, ‘Absolutely not – I didn’t work for that PCCW company.’ So this is a kid that just can’t get his story straight, and has nothing to offer the Senate, and will only be, and this is the main story, Erick, you called it out: he and Raphael Warnock will be nothing but rubber stamps for Chuck Schumer and this radical socialist agenda.

Remember: Jon Ossoff is a trust fund socialist who took money from a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party, then tried to hide it on his financial disclosure. https://t.co/E2H71SANpd#GASen — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 7, 2020

Georgians deserve a leader who stands up to China. Jon @Ossoff’s business dealings with the communist Chinese government and ever-changing explanation for them make clear that he is hiding something and cannot be trusted to hold China accountable. #GASen #gapol pic.twitter.com/fUDxj0S3ns — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 12, 2020

