(SUMMIT NEWS) – A majority of Americans who have heard of ‘The Great Reset’ – an agenda to push for further globalism and technocrat control of human behavior – oppose its objectives.

A survey by Rasmussen Reporters and The Heartland Institute reveals that 53% of likely voters oppose the Great Reset, compared to 42% who support its goals. 4% said they were not sure.

While swing voters are more likely to oppose the agenda, opposition between Democrats and Republicans splits broadly down party lines, with 72% of Democrats supporting the initiative and 76% of Republicans rejecting it.

