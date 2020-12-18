https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trumps-executive-order-foreign-interference-elections-comes-due-today-things-going-get-real-real-soon/

The US was reportedly recently hit by a ‘Digital Pearl Harbor’ we are being told. President’s Executive Order on Foreign Interference in our Elections also comes due today.



The 2020 Election was full of fraud and deceit. We know the current results are illegitimate.

As we reported this morning, cybersecurity experts have uncovered a malicious payload that was inserted into US companies and government agencies. This ‘attack’ affected the SolarWinds software which is used by companies around the world. Since this attack occurred months ago, it impacted the 2020 US elections.

The focus of the attack might have been the 2020 election and the software used, so foreigners could manipulate results in voting machines used in the election. We don’t know this but it is a possibility.

At the same time as this news is breaking, the President’s Executive Order on foreign interference in US elections comes due. The Director of National Intelligence (DNI John Ratcliffe) is required to provide a report which is to cover an inventory of all known acts of foreign intervention into the 2020 election. Based on what we know to date, this report should have a litany of observations and evidence.

The DNI’s report is due within 45 days from the election. This means that it is due to the President by today, December 18 (45 days from the 2020 election). Due to the Bidens’ activities with foreign nations, including China, it is very possible that the report will mention the Biden family.

A video on YouTube describes the Executive Order indicating that this could be a very big deal for Big Media which has pushed false information and any others related to interference in the 2020 election:

Here is a Sidney Powell retweeted civil rights attorney, Leigh Dundas, breaking down President Trump’s 2018 Executive Order. It is 10 minutes worth your time. 👇🏻https://t.co/8jTKlhw4OV — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) December 12, 2020

Here is the video:

We do not know if DNI Ratcliffe has already provided his report to President Trump. He may have. We know that the next step is for the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security to address all material issues and make recommendations on how to address the issues described in the report.

The report shall also include updates and recommendations, when appropriate, regarding remedial actions to be taken by the United States Government, other than the sanctions described in sections 2 and 3 of this order.

We don’t know if this was already provided to the President. It could have been if Ratcliffe provided his report weeks ago, giving Barr enough time to provide his report to the President already.

We know foreigners attacked us. We know the election results are fraudulent. We know the steps to be taken per the Executive Order. Based on all this, things are going to get real – real soon.

