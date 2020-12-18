https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/18/pro-tip-hospitals-should-not-put-nurses-with-a-history-of-fainting-live-on-camera-to-showcase-the-safety-of-the-covid-19-vaccine/

A nurse at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chatanooga, Tennesse fainted live on camera during a media event that was supposed to show people how safe it is to take the Covid-19 vaccine:

Watch for yourself:

The CDC says it’s common for people to faint after a vaccine:

From the CDC:

Fainting can be triggered by many types of medical procedures.  In fact, CDC has received reports of people fainting after nearly all vaccines. Fainting after getting a vaccine is most commonly reported after three vaccines given to adolescents: HPVMCV4, and Tdap.  Because the ingredients of these three vaccines are different, yet fainting is seen with all of them, scientists think that fainting is due to the vaccination process and not to the vaccines themselves.  However, there is not yet a definite answer about whether an ingredient of the vaccines is responsible for the fainting or if adolescents are simply more likely than children or adults to experience fainting.

This particular nurse has a history of fainting, which makes her absolutely the wrong choice for an event such as this:

She’s reportedly doing fine:

And doctors insist this had nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine:

Talk about an unforced error when the entire world is watching. Wow.

***

