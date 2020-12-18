https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/prof-claims-language-matters-compares-gop-fecal-matter/

(CAMPUS REFORM) – A Rutgers University professor took to Twitter to compare the GOP to “fecal matter” and the “rhetoric” of the pro-life movement to a “death cult.”

Assistant professor of journalism and media studies at Rutgers University Chenjerai Kumanyika is a self-acclaimed “scholar, journalist, and activist.” In February, he appeared at an event with Boston University Center for Anti-Racist Research Director Ibram Kendi in which he declared that “language matters.”

“Language matters, you know, and I think that in a society like the United States, which has actually a history of anti-intellectualism, there can be a way to marginalize and to act like language doesn’t matter or someone who’s talking about language is just engaging in semantics but you know these words really stand in, they help us to understand things,” Kumanyika said.

