(ZEROHEDGE) – “Who is the peaceful one here?” Putin posed rhetorically while discussing U.S.-NATO expansion in Europe and the possibility of a new Cold War-style global arms race.

On Thursday during his annual press conference, he went so far as to say an arms race is already an accomplished fact, for which he blamed the United States.

He presented Russia’s hypersonic weapons program as the “forced” and necessary response, also as he said Washington was clearly responsible for the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) and Open Skies treaties.

