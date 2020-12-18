https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rasmussen-poll-biden-hunter/2020/12/18/id/1002213

Fifty-six percent of Americans believe it is likely Joe Biden was consulted and perhaps profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business deals, including at least one involving a company in mainland China, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the results break down:

43% say it is “very likely” Joe Biden was consulted and perhaps profited from Hunter’s deals.

22% say Joe Biden’s connection to his son’s business dealings is “not at all likely.”

52% believe many news organizations ignored the Hunter Biden story to aid his father’s presidential campaign.

The poll was conducted Dec. 13-14 — less than a week after Hunter Biden acknowledged the U.S Attorney’s Office in Delaware was investigating his tax filings. It surveyed 1,000 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

