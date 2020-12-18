https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-tries-to-legitimize-promote-prostitution

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tried to legitimize prostitution in a Tuesday tweet, referring to “sex work” as real “work.”

What are the details?

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to a Rolling Stone story that accused the New York Post of shaming a 23-year-old paramedic who began virtually selling herself online to paid subscribers.

Copying the article, the New York congresswoman wrote, “Sex work is work. The federal gov has done almost nothing to help people in months. We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc.”

“Keep the focus of shame there, not on marginalizing people surviving a pandemic without help,” she added.

She wasn’t the only one who advocated for the change: Eliza Orlins, Manhattan, New York, district attorney candidate chimed in and added her praise to the chorus.

Orlins responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, writing, “Thank you so much for saying this. Sex work is work. Furthermore, we must fully decriminalize sex work. No exceptions.”

In 2019, Fox News reported that Ocasio-Cortez announced her advocacy for decriminalizing prostitution alongside Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in endorsing the SAFE SEX Workers Study Act.

“The SAFE SEX Workers Study Act, sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., would study the effects of two anti-sex trafficking bills — the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act and the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act [SESTA/FOSTA] — that became law last year,” Fox News reported at the time. “Opponents say the new law makes consensual sex work more difficult. According to Khanna’s office, the law has forced sex workers off of online platforms and into more dangerous situations.”

In a press release, Khanna said, “Sex workers have relied on such internet platforms to screen clients and negotiate boundaries for consensual, transactional sex services, including condom use and other harm reduction strategies. … While SESTA/FOSTA was intended to curb online sex trafficking, by banning the ‘promotion of prostitution,’ a host of internet platforms relied on by sex workers have shut down.”

