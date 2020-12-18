https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/report-dominion-warned-memory-cards-hitting-capacity/

More questions are being raised about the security and reliability of the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in 28 states during the 2020 presidential election, reports Just the News/

At least 36 memory cards in voter tabulators had to be prematurely removed because of their limited capacity, the report said, raising new concerns about chain of custody and the discovery of memory cards with uncounted votes.

Dominion had warned that the memory cards would abruptly display the message “Maximum Ballot Capacity Reached,” requiring that they be swapped out.

Just the News said it obtained a Dominion memo through the Freedom of Information Act that was sent to Georgia Elections Division Director Chris Harvey.

TRENDING: Glenn Beck: Biden wants to remove White House doorknobs as a parting shot at Trump

Dominion, which has stood behind its machines amid charges they can be programmed to flip or weight votes, had advised that when “an ImageCast Precinct (ICP) Tabulator reaches approximately 10,000 ballots cast for a single election, a message will appear that reads, ‘Maximum Ballot Capacity Reached,'” Harvey said.

Georgia election officials have admitted that at least 36 memory cards had to be prematurely removed from machines in the Atlanta area.

The instruction from Harvey gave counters two optional procedures to follow, including the installation of new cards.

The report said: “In attached instructions coming directly from Dominion, the company as part of that protocol directed workers to ‘remove the original memory cards and for store [sic] tabulation at the appropriate time.’ Those instructions do not mention anything about secure storage.”

Were Dominion machines faulty? 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A Fulton County official responded to questions with a statement attributed to Dominion: “Due to the amount of races that were on the November 2020 ballot and the large number of early voting polling sites that we have in Fulton County, the Dominion ICP scanner had the memory to hold ballot images of about 5,000 ballots. After my staff and I did the test to confirm that the max was 5,000 ballots, we consulted upper management and made the determination that we would swap out memory cards at 3,000 ballots. We swapped out memory cards 36 times during the early voting period.”

The statement outlined security procedures for the removed memory cards that specified they should be locked up until after the polls closed.

Just the News said: “The recently revealed directive throws new light on memory card-related controversies that have arisen in Georgia since the 2020 election last month. In Walton County, Ga., officials discovered a memory card with nearly 300 votes on it several weeks after the election. Around the same time, officials discovered a memory card with a similar number of votes in Douglas County. In Fayette County, authorities found a memory card with over 2,700 votes on it, while in Floyd County officials found one memory card with 2,600 votes uncounted.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

