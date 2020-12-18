https://babylonbee.com/news/lebron-james-to-be-appointed-as-china-ambassador/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The incoming Biden administration has floated LeBron James as its ambassador to China, sources learned today.

James says he’s “excited” to be able to once again normalize relations between the two countries and make sure that the United States doesn’t do anything to upset the world power, like call attention to its slave labor camps and poor conditions for workers, or the fact that it unleashed a deadly virus on the globe.

“LeBron will do a great job ensuring we do everything China wants us to,” said Joe Biden. “He’s a great football player, one of the best. In my day, the leagues were segregated, but that’s all behind us now. You know, I played a little pigskin in my day. You know why they call it pigskin? Well, we used to cook up a little bacon and some pulled pork, and we’d take the leftover pig and roll it up in a little ball and start hucking it at one another, as was the style in those days.”

Colin Kaepernick was also floated but ultimately didn’t get picked.

