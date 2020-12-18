https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/12/18/report-trump-scraps-campaign-trip-georgia-hes-mad-brian-kemp/
About The Author
Related Posts
McCarthy and Stefanik: Election was the “Night of Republican women”
November 5, 2020
After 8 years of “gun buyback program,” California shocked to see gun violence still rising
December 8, 2020
Did Trump know that he had COVID on Thursday? Or even Wednesday? Update: Doctor “clarifies”
October 3, 2020
Pandemic fatigue home and abroad
October 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy