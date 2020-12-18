https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-fox-zoom-briefings/2020/12/18/id/1002304

Reporters are growing frustrated with the lack of access to President-Elect Joe Biden and are asking for longer and more frequent briefings, reports Fox News.

Biden’s transition team has been holding weekly briefings on Zoom. If a reporter wants to ask a question, they type a request in the chat section. Biden’s team decides which reporter to call on.

Just five journalists were allowed to ask questions during Friday’s briefing and none of them asked about Hunter Biden, who earlier this week said his taxes were being investigated by federal officials.

“Hey guys, there are a tons of folks looking to ask questions and since this is being done once a week, could we PLEASE go longer or at least hold more frequent briefings,” Sam Stein from the Daily Beast wrote in the chat.

“Any chance you can take a few more questions? There are a lot of folks here with questions,” Zeke Miller from The Associated Press added.

“Is there a point in saying we want to ask questions if you only call on the same small group every week?” said White House reporter Andrew Feinberg.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, during a live broadcast, said he requested to ask a question but wasn’t called on.

“We’ve never been called on in one of these,” he said.

