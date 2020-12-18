https://nationalfile.com/resurfaced-justice-roberts-accused-of-being-hacked-by-cia-rumors-swirl-about-alleged-meltdown-over-texas-scotus-lawsuit/

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to toss out Texas’ election integrity suit against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Chief Justice John Roberts has been thrust under the spotlight as new and resurfaced rumors swirl around regarding his political motivations.

Roberts was accused of being “hacked” by intelligence operatives in 2018, after real estate mogul Timothy Blixseth reportedly showed Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and detective Mike Zullo evidence of a Deep State domestic espionage operation that targeted multiple individuals including Senior United States District Judge Reggie Walton and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Blixseth reportedly showed evidence of the hack to Arpaio and Zullo, and can be heard stating in an audio file, “John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, was hacked.”

The intrusive surveillance program was reportedly sanctioned by former CIA director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper during the first term of the Obama administration. Roberts went on to be instrumental in the passage of Obamacare by voting to uphold the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

More recently, statements from a state elector in Texas regarding hearsay and rumors involving Roberts’ reported handling of the Texas election integrity lawsuit went viral on social media Thursday.

On Dec. 14, elector Matt Patrick argued in favor of a resolution to condemn the “moral cowardice’ of the Supreme Court in tossing out the Texas’ lawsuit.

Patrick referenced a report he had “read online” which claimed to be authored by a Supreme Court staffer. Patrick said the report claimed there was screaming and commotion during the Court’s meeting about the lawsuit, as Justice Roberts allegedly refused to discuss the precedent of Bush vs. Gore because “at that time, we didn’t have riots.”

SCOTUS.⚖️ “I don’t give a #@&^ about ‘Bush v. Gore’… at that time we didn’t have RIOTS!” A staffer “heard *SCREAMING* through the walls as Justice Roberts & other liberal Justices were insisting this case *NOT* be taken up…” Wonder why Texas’ case was dropped? Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/rCpf5vwqSQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 17, 2020

The elector did not specify where he had read this report, and his claim was challenged by left-leaning fact check website Snopes, which said, “It appears that Patrick was merely rehashing a piece of misinformation that was published on a conspiracy theorist’s website.”

