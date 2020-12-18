https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/revealed-former-kemp-staffer-helped-dominion-land-107-million-contract-georgia-quite-deal/

This is quite stunning.

It’s hard to figure out the criminal mind who thinks it’s acceptable to throw a state, a president, and a country away for a personal profit.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry found the link between crooked Governor Brian Kemp and Dominion Voting Systems.

His name is Jared Thomas.

According to USA Today — Dominion lobbyists have also included Republicans, namely Jared Thomas, a former campaign manager and elections staffer for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp when he served as secretary of state, overseeing elections, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It’s a revolving door.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Gateway Pundit Requests 3:30 AM TCF Center Footage of Detroit’s Biden Ballot Dump

BREAKING: State records reveal key lobbyist helping Dominion land $107 mil contract with Georgia previously worked as top elections staffer for Gov. Kemp when he was secretary of state. Jared Thomas, who served as Kemp’s chief of staff,was hired by Dominion salesman Barry Herron — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 17, 2020

REVOLVING DOOR: Gov. Brian Kemp’s former chief of staff –Jared S. Thomas — left secretary of state’s office and became paid lobbyist for Dominion Voting Systems, helping it land $107 million contract to run Georgia’s elections https://t.co/CA13rMcWUC — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 17, 2020

More…

Inflation. The price to sell your soul has increased exponentially. — Yours truly, release the Kraken 2Bluestarmom (@DAndalora_Bella) December 17, 2020

The Jan. 5 run-offs in Georgia will determine whether or not the current Senate majority holds onto the all-important power to SUBPOENA witnesses and documents and investigate the full extent of Biden family corruption and influence-peddling in Communist China #BeijingBiden — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

