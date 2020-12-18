https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/revealed-former-kemp-staffer-helped-dominion-land-107-million-contract-georgia-quite-deal/

This is quite stunning.
It’s hard to figure out the criminal mind who thinks it’s acceptable to throw a state, a president, and a country away for a personal profit.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry found the link between crooked Governor Brian Kemp and Dominion Voting Systems.

His name is Jared Thomas.
According to USA Today — Dominion lobbyists have also included Republicans, namely Jared Thomas, a former campaign manager and elections staffer for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp when he served as secretary of state, overseeing elections, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It’s a revolving door.

More…

