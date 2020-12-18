https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ric-grenell-cyberattack-christopher-krebs/2020/12/18/id/1002231

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told Newsmax TV on Friday that it’s “unexplainable” how the Trump administration missed the cyberattack that hit several government agencies.

Grenell was asked on “John Bachman Now” how the U.S. intelligence community, and specifically former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs, missed the attack, which has been linked to Russia and was reportedly launched about nine months ago.

The former DNI said, “It’s unexplainable, but clearly we’ve had an ongoing attack on the U.S government’s confidential information.”

He added that this is “a successful attack on all of the tools that the U.S. government uses to try to stop these cyberattacks.”

Grenell went on to call for “a full evaluation of how they got through the blockers, how they got through the software that is supposed to protect our confidential information, and how they extensively took confidential information. We don’t know the extent of it, but I can tell you that U.S. government cybersecurity experts are all over this. They’re working with the private sector as well, they’ve brought in private sector experts, so some of the United States’ best and brightest are working on this.”

