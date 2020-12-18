https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-loeffler-warnock-senate/2020/12/18/id/1002241

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Friday endorsed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in her reelection bid in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, saying that her opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, is a “Marxist sympathizer.”

In an opinion piece for Fox News, Rubio writes that Loeffler “grew up on a family farm and waitressed her way through college, where she became the first in her family to graduate. She spent decades building a successful business career, growing businesses and creating thousands of jobs in Georgia.

“In addition, Loeffler answered the call to serve the state of Georgia and is fighting to create more jobs, better schools and safer communities. She believes in faith, family, hard work, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the power of the American Dream.”

He goes on to rip Warnock as “the most radically liberal candidate anywhere in the country,” whose “policies do not represent Georgia values. He is an unabashed Marxist sympathizer who would destroy the American Dream.”

Rubio notes that recent video of Warnock from 2016 shows that after the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, “Warnock praised his legacy as ‘complex’ and compared America to communist Cuba.”

The senator writes, “As someone whose parents fled Cuba’s violence, tyranny, and oppression, I find Warnock’s comparison to be reprehensible. In no way is America like Castro’s Cuba — though Warnock’s desire to nationalize health care, raise taxes, lock down our economy, and silence dissent would put us on that path.”

He concludes, “We need someone who believes in our individual freedoms, better jobs, more affordable health care, safety, security, and American prosperity — not someone like Raphael Warnock who espouses Marxism and has spent his life siding with brutal dictators.”

