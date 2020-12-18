https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/scotus-throws-challenge-president-trumps-bid-exclude-illegal-aliens-counted-determining-congressional-seats/

The Supreme Court on Friday threw out a challenge to President Trump’s bid to exclude illegal aliens from being counted in determining congressional seats.

The case was led by a coalition of leftist states like New York and California who believe illegals should be given the rights of US citizens. These states also believe the rest of America should pay for their crackpot policies.

A majority of illegal immigrants are on welfare.

Illegal aliens give California up to 5 extra Congressional seats.

Democrats always believe the rest of America should follow the law — just not them.

CNN reported:

The Supreme Court on Friday threw out a challenge to President Donald Trump’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted when seats in Congress are divvied up between the states next year. The court said the challengers, a coalition of states led by New York and immigrant rights groups, did not have the legal injury necessary to bring the case because the government has not yet announced which individuals it seeks to exclude. The three liberal justices dissented from the opinion, and the issue is likely to return at a later date. Friday’s ruling is a narrow victory for Trump as it wipes away a lower court opinion that went against him, but he still has upcoming hurdles. Census officials have indicated that they are having difficulties processing census responses in time to produce the final count by an end of the year deadline.

