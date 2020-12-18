https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/18/semper-supra-space-force-unveils-what-its-personnel-will-be-called-what-do-you-think/

The United States Space Force, “after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public,” announced a few minutes ago on Twitter that its personnel will be known as “Guardians.”

“A name chosen by space professionals, for space professionals”:

No, not these “Guardians”:

The name is a nod to the Air Force Space Command motto from 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier”:

And the USSF says “the name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies”:

“Semper Supra!” (Always Above):

So, what do you think?

