The United States Space Force, “after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public,” announced a few minutes ago on Twitter that its personnel will be known as “Guardians.”

“A name chosen by space professionals, for space professionals”:

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

No, not these “Guardians”:

Gift giving can be tough, so Groot is here to help. 🌱 https://t.co/ophQgMptdx — GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) December 15, 2020

The name is a nod to the Air Force Space Command motto from 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier”:

The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.” — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

And the USSF says “the name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies”:

The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

“Semper Supra!” (Always Above):

So, what do you think?

