Senators on Friday continued to debate the amount of a second stimulus check.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were working to come to an agreement on more coronavirus relief aid to the American people.

The CARES Act passed in March resulted in $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 per child.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., proposed a bill that would pay the same amounts distributed in the first round, per CNBC.

“It’s the least that we can do,” Hawley said on the Senate floor. “It should be the first thing that we can do.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., blocked Hawley’s proposal.

In the afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took to the floor to seek unanimous consent for his proposal of sending amounts similar to those in Hawley’s bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who expressed support for the direct payments, joined with Sanders.

Johnson again objected. He said more people needed the money in the spring than now, and surveys showed many people used the first check for savings or to pay off debt.

“I don’t think you can take a look at these direct payments to individuals as stimulative,” said Johnson, who pointed out 9 million to 11 million Americans are unemployed currently.

The first stimulus payments went to 115 million U.S. households.

Johnson said past stimulus efforts haven’t worked. He added a new coronavirus aid package likely would increase the national debt by $1 trillion, to $27.4 trillion, perhaps “mortgaging our children’s future.”

