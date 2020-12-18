https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/18/so-brave-sen-mark-warner-dramatically-tweets-he-will-not-leave-dc-until-covid-relief-is-passed-theres-just-1-hilarious-problem/

This tweet from Virginia Senator Mark Warner might actually mean something if he lived in California or another state where his home was far far away. But considering he lives like 10 miles or less from DC?

Please.

I’ve said it before; I’m not leaving Washington until we pass a COVID-19 deal. https://t.co/lnJ8XlJ1EU — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 18, 2020

OMG! HE WON’T DRIVE LESS THAN TEN MILES UNTIL HE PASSES COVID RELIEF.

STUNNING!

BRAVE!

What a joke.

@MarkWarner Not all heroes wear capes 😂😆 — Whiskey&Freedom (@whiskey_freedom) December 18, 2020

Dude, right?

Some of them live in Northern Virginia and pretend like that’s a big deal from DC.

*snort*

Why is there no clean bill? — “End Quote” Bishop (@BishopTomBishop) December 18, 2020

Clean bill?

Psh.

Democrats never let a crisis go to waste, silly.

Technically, don’t you live in NOVA? 😏 — Meercha: No Mercy, No Quarter. 🏴‍☠️ (@TheRealMeercha) December 18, 2020

Yup.

You live ten minutes from DC LMAO — Brandon (@BS_355) December 18, 2020

So brave to be said by someone who lives in Virginia. — Deedo M. (@Deedo_70) December 18, 2020

Mark. Dude. C’mon.

***

