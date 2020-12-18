https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/18/so-brave-sen-mark-warner-dramatically-tweets-he-will-not-leave-dc-until-covid-relief-is-passed-theres-just-1-hilarious-problem/

This tweet from Virginia Senator Mark Warner might actually mean something if he lived in California or another state where his home was far far away. But considering he lives like 10 miles or less from DC?

Please.

OMG! HE WON’T DRIVE LESS THAN TEN MILES UNTIL HE PASSES COVID RELIEF.

STUNNING!

BRAVE!

What a joke.

Dude, right?

Some of them live in Northern Virginia and pretend like that’s a big deal from DC.

*snort*

Clean bill?

Psh.

Democrats never let a crisis go to waste, silly.

Yup.

Mark. Dude. C’mon.

***

