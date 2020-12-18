https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/stacey-abrams-cheers-7-7-million-registered-dead-underage-state-criminal-phantom-voters-ahead-jan-run-off-republicans-left-looking-stupid/

Democrat Stacey Abrams cheered 7.7 million registered voters in Georgia just in time for the January 6th Senate runoff elections.

Does this surprise anyone?

In November Democrats with the assistance of Republican leadership in the state were able to flip a reliably Republican state to Joe Biden who campaigned in his basement.

Democrats used dead voters, criminals, phantom voters, late-night ballot dumps, criminal drop boxes and stashed suitcases filled with Biden ballots to steal the state, so far, for Dementia Joe.

There were also thousands of underage teens who voted illegally in their first election.

So far, NO ONE has been criminally charged with fraud.

The Republican Party quickly moved on and urged Trump supporters to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The GOP DID NOTHING to fix the criminal activity in the election!

And now Stacey Abrams has 7.7 million voters registered in Georgia.

How many of those are fraudulent?

Will Stacey Abrams ever be charged?

Doubtful.

The Republican Party is not up for this fight.

They were horrible against Democrats.

They don’t stand a chance against the lawless Marxists.

A record 7.7 million Georgians are registered to vote ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. 🗳 So many deserve credit for expanding GA’s electorate: @nseufot, @NewGAProject, @BlackVotersMtr, Helen Butler, @Georgia_NAACP and more. Let’s get it done➡️https://t.co/lClnYYPro6 #gapol pic.twitter.com/jY6Ysw97BQ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 18, 2020

