The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Friday to dismiss a challenge to the Trump administration’s exclusion of undocumented immigrants from the U.S. census, the once-per-decade population count used to allocate House seats among the states.

The decision broke along ideological lines, with the court’s six conservative justices finding that the lawsuit brought by nearly two dozen states was premature. The court’s three more liberal members dissented.

If the court takes no further action on President TrumpDonald TrumpJill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ Azar tells Health Department staff his wife has COVID-19: ‘Mild symptoms but otherwise doing well’ Michigan reinstates pandemic-related moratorium on water shutoffs MORE’s plan, the Friday ruling would effectively allow him to subtract undocumented residents from his mandatory January apportionment report to Congress, which could reduce House seats and federal funding among states with large undocumented populations.

But an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) who argued against the Trump plan before the justices last month said more lawsuits would follow if the administration took steps to apply the policy.

“If the Administration actually tries to implement this policy, we’ll sue. Again. And we’ll win,” Dale Ho, who directs the ACLU’s voting rights project, said in a tweet.

