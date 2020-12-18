http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y18IILyas0A/

Two suspects were arrested recently after allegedly killing a man and critically wounding his grandfather last month in North Carolina.

“On Nov. 29, a 73-year-old North Carolina man and his 23-year-old grandson drove to Columbus County to buy a 2011 Chevy Camaro they’d spotted on Craigslist,” People reported on Tuesday. December 10, 20202nd ARREST IN SELLERS TOWN ROAD MURDER Whiteville, NC –Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal… Posted by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 10, 2020 Now, 23-year-old Tristan Lavonne Stavee is dead and his grandfather, George Cleveland Stump Sr., continues fighting for his life. “They were just ambushed, and they stole the money and beat and shot both of them,” said Stavee’s mother, Leeann Stump. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office detailed the events in a Facebook post on December 10:

On November 29, 2020, shortly after 9:00 pm, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sellers Town Road in Whiteville in reference to an unresponsive male on the ground. Upon arrival, deputies located a responsive male, George Cleveland Stump Sr. (73), inside of a vehicle, with a gunshot wound. Another male, Tristan Lavonne Stavee (23), was located on the ground outside of the vehicle. He also had a gunshot wound.

“Whiteville Rescue arrived on scene and transported Mr. Stump to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition. Rescue was unable to locate signs of life for Mr. Stavee,” the office continued. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Mark Anthony Nelson on December 2. He faces multiple charges including murder, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to WRAL. Two days later, authorities arrested 29-year-old Tamika Shatavia Ford and charged her with murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Nelson is currently being held without bond and Ford received a $1,250,500 secure bond, the outlet said. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Stavee’s fiancé with funeral costs. “Tristan was murdered at a young age of 23 for no reason, because a Craigslist scam gone bad and now leaves behind two young daughters that will not have their daddy anymore. Tristan loved his family dearly and worked hard to provide for them,” the site read.

