It’s no secret that the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes has become quite the raging douchebag … but still, it never hurts to be reminded.

Let’s set the stage, shall we?

As Twitchy told you yesterday, an intrepid reporter discovered that GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw was following a high-dollar escort’s Twitter account. The bombshell quickly turned out to be a dud.

Well, for what it was worth, Sykes was amused:

Ah, yes. Because when we think of Charlie Sykes, the term that comes to mind is “non-judgmental.”

Bethany Mandel was among the many people rolling their eyes at Sykes for snarking about Crenshaw, and she served up a subtweet in response:

Clearly her arrow hit the bullseye, because Sykes decided to get nasty:

Spare him the bad faith arguments and personal attacks, guys.

Evidently Charlie was unsatisfied with the number of likes and retweets on that tweet, because he sent out a similar one less than an hour later:

Charlie Sykes is a quality guy with quality tweets.

We certainly can.

Get comfy … it could be a while.

Well, if Charlie’s lucky, for as long as it takes for him to finish lining his pockets.

***

