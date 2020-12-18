https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/18/the-bulwarks-charlie-sykes-blames-bethany-mandel-for-dead-americans-but-spare-him-bad-faith-arguments-and-personal-attacks-guys/

It’s no secret that the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes has become quite the raging douchebag … but still, it never hurts to be reminded.

Let’s set the stage, shall we?

As Twitchy told you yesterday, an intrepid reporter discovered that GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw was following a high-dollar escort’s Twitter account. The bombshell quickly turned out to be a dud.

Grow up people, no one on my staff, nor I, purposefully followed this account. Thanks for flagging. Passwords changed. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 17, 2020

Well, for what it was worth, Sykes was amused:

So what? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 17, 2020

FWIW welp is non-judgmental. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 17, 2020

Ah, yes. Because when we think of Charlie Sykes, the term that comes to mind is “non-judgmental.”

Bethany Mandel was among the many people rolling their eyes at Sykes for snarking about Crenshaw, and she served up a subtweet in response:

My favorite part about this dumb Crenshaw thing was watching the known adulterer who used to have his mistress on his Midwestern radio show clutch his pearls because Republicans Bad. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Clearly her arrow hit the bullseye, because Sykes decided to get nasty:

So how many grandmas have died since this tweet? Is it too much to expect any regrets, apologies? @bethanyshondark And spare me the usual bad faith arguments and personal attacks … (if you are capable of that) https://t.co/NCZGM4LfuZ — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 18, 2020

Spare him the bad faith arguments and personal attacks, guys.

Evidently Charlie was unsatisfied with the number of likes and retweets on that tweet, because he sent out a similar one less than an hour later:

So, who can do the math? How many Americans have died since this tweet by @bethanyshondark on May 6? #Ideas have consequences https://t.co/NCZGM4LfuZ — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 18, 2020

Charlie Sykes is a quality guy with quality tweets.

Old Bulwark dudes attacking conservative women. How out of character. https://t.co/OF0NxLSccj — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 18, 2020

I can feel the conservatism being conserved. Can’t you? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2020

We certainly can.

What’s wrong with you? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 18, 2020

What the hell is wrong with you? https://t.co/l7YxyxrvpW — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 18, 2020

Get comfy … it could be a while.

What a vile person. https://t.co/IFSkBategR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 18, 2020

$20 says Charlie would gladly be on a friendly panel with Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/uqkWHYkz4b — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 18, 2020

Weird old dude personally attacks someone out of the blue. Demands no one personally attack him in return. His website is Gawker for DC conference room elites. https://t.co/Hb6o2BJkZs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2020

BREAKING: Self Appointed Arbiter of Morality Employs “I’m Rubber, You’re Glue” Tactic. https://t.co/K92xQEEbKG — theRoddick (@theRoddick) December 18, 2020

This guy’s whole attempt to remake his career is based on bad faith arguments and attacks so this is quite the ironic tweet. https://t.co/oT7cRXzqc1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 18, 2020

This is a bad faith argument and personal attack, Charlie. But very on brand for you. https://t.co/RoGvDiIqhl — 🎄Annie, Dubiously Merry🎄 (@AptlyAnnie) December 18, 2020

Imagine being a grown ass man dragging a woman on twitter for her opinion? Grow up, asshole. https://t.co/mH1Fqibz9F — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 18, 2020

Also has quite the checkered past. Has no standing to judge anyone’s character. https://t.co/hCAQADqY37 — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 18, 2020

Lockdowns kill people, too, Charlie.

What’s the death count for your side of the Idea Ledger? https://t.co/7MY4OT3zOg — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) December 18, 2020

This is totally unfair. You know why? Because many others have refused to do what is necessary to protect elderly since this tweet. Some examples? Summer protests. Failure to close mass transit. Actually…NOT OPENING SCHOOLS, which has kept more kids in contact with elderly. https://t.co/6cmNOail02 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 18, 2020

This is the dumbest of arguments. The idea that grandmas wouldn’t die if people just stayed locked in their homes, where most spread happens, is an unevidenced emotional argument. People have to eat. They have to work. We can’t all have three wives and grift lefties for a living. https://t.co/OQM0HajTPy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 18, 2020

What’s extraordinary about this is the ongoing refusal of the comfortable-at-home crowd to understand that the lockdowns have killed and ruined far more than they’ve saved. This isn’t compassion. It’s performance. https://t.co/mL6l7XU8br — DissidentRabbi (@DissidentRabbi) December 18, 2020

Literally no place is doing what it was doing on May 6. If you are too witless and literalistic to understand she has been vindicated here and want to jump on the rhetoric, that’s a profound failure to let your reading comprehension win over your moralism. — Nicholas Clairmont (@NickClairmont1) December 18, 2020

How much longer do you think people will fall for this histrionic BS? https://t.co/olZm7rDFc7 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 18, 2020

Well, if Charlie’s lucky, for as long as it takes for him to finish lining his pockets.

So @bethanyshondark subtweeted a lying philanderer and I had no clue who she was talking about. You just couldn’t let it go, so now I know it was you. I also now know that you’re an ass. Thanks! https://t.co/a4Yyhboh6k — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) December 18, 2020

The garbage truck hasn’t been to my house yet if you wanna come over and hop in the bin, Charlie. https://t.co/49WeSwTCoc — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 18, 2020

***

Related:

Thread from Bethany Mandel says what MANY are feeling right now: ‘I feel lied to about the terms of this lockdown’

Soledad O’Brien gleefully joins in the mad rush to pile on ‘Grandma killer’ Bethany Mandel

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

