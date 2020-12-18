https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/evil-ones-among-us-divide-conquer/

As common as evil is in our world today, one might think that it would be better understood. It is not. A major reason evil is misunderstood is that evil people like to misrepresent themselves as good.

One of the favorite ploys of evil people is to invent grievances, then divide people up onto either side of the grievance: those who believe they have suffered the invented grievance, and those who supposedly imposed the suffering on them. The people who fall for this do so because it relieves them of personal responsibility for their lives. “Well, I couldn’t do it because of yadda, grievance, yadda.”

The intent of evil people is evil: They seek to increase their own power, wealth, corruption, image or get more of whatever it is that they crave through the division they spread. The people who do this are evil. They must be denied power, and when they achieve it they must have it clawed back from their grip. The more earnestly someone wants power over others, the bigger the flashing yellow caution light we should visualize on their foreheads. Government, media and entertainment are completely polluted with these people. Social media is designed to give them a platform to expand their influence over others and bring them into the fold. Social media is not anyone’s friend.

Governments, particularity in the battleground states that have experienced massive election fraud, are a perfect example of why you never want to give evil people power. The office they hold becomes part of their toolkit for future evil, by reelecting themselves or their friends. They never take an oath of office; they take an oath to themselves. You don’t even want such people as dogcatchers, because they will torture the dogs they catch. They’re evil. Whatever tools you give them they will use to increase their power to do more evil, to you and the others who elected them.

That’s why Jesus called the Pharisees (religious leaders in Israel) evil:

“You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning. …” (John 8:44 NKJV)

Here’s a little history lesson. Satan was not created evil. He was created as the most powerful and beautiful angel in heaven. He administered God’s angelic kingdom. But over time, Satan developed a fatal flaw: He decided that since he had so much power, he was equal with God, and should be treated by others just the same as if he were God. His rebellion took a third of the angelic host with him. Even when you have a well-trained army, it’s pretty tough to launch a successful war against someone who has foreknowledge.

Satan didn’t get a slap on the wrist or a demotion. Jesus said, “I saw Satan fall like lightening from heaven” (Luke 10:18 NKJV).

It’s a sad commentary on our times that so many Christians are so ignorant of evil. It makes them easy targets of evil people. Apparently, some pastors measure the success of their church by the number of people attending every Sunday (pre-COVID, at least). I guess these pastors don’t want their students moving on from kindergarten. They would prefer people just dropped a check in the collection plate, practice the rules preached upon each Sunday and pray for missions every once in a while. Perhaps such leadership doesn’t understand that there is a point in every believer’s life when God comes by and whispers, “I’d like to take you on as a student. Come with Me!”

If you get that offer, nothing else matters. Human beings were uniquely created to carry God’s presence within them. This is what distinguishes for you Good from Evil. This is the Presence we lost at the Fall. This is the Presence that Jesus restored. This is what makes you aware of your destiny – the reason God created you in the first place. Yeah, He has something He wants you to do for him in the here and now, and it might be that you’re the only one who can do it.

Our confusion arises because ultimately, evil is a condition of the heart. That condition manifests itself through our thoughts and actions. Attempts to control the actions of others results in a legalistic society. The laws can be and frequently are changed, even reversed, depending upon which group of people writes the laws. When evil people write the laws, the law will be used for evil purposes. When good people write the laws, the law will be used for good purposes. The same with enforcement. So ultimately, in a nation that votes for its leaders, you are in charge of whether good or evil people rule over you. God takes sides in favor of good; why wouldn’t you?

God never told us that government was here to usher in the Kingdom of Heaven. Marxists like to pretend that once they control the government, they will usher in a new golden age. They never have and they never will. In their twisted minds, they have replaced God with government (thus themselves). Rulers who hate God never love people.

Good people can disagree about how to improve conditions in the world, a particular nation, or even a small community. But when these people promote division between those they represent to implement their agenda, they display that they are evil – no matter how good their intentions.

Good and Evil are not about people obeying or not obeying the rules and laws. Good and Evil are matters of the heart. Who you are determines how you act.

