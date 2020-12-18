https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/18/this-is-creepy-not-everybodys-on-board-with-andrew-yangs-idea-for-how-people-can-easily-show-theyve-been-vaccinated/

The coronavirus vaccine started to be administered to people this week, and former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang has floated an idea that he thinks might help get the country back to normal faster:

Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated – like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

Tough to have mass gatherings like concerts or ballgames without either mass adoption of the vaccine or a means of signaling. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

I’ve been tested at a photo shoot or interview and gotten a bracelet showing I was negative. Then we could interact more freely. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

Yang is reportedly thinking about running for New York City mayor. Hmm:

Might want to rethink this one before running for mayor of the city with the largest concentration of Jewish population in the country. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2020

Er, yeah. Probably not bad advice.

I know your heart’s in the right place but trust me on this one, there will be a mass revolt among certain (and large) American subgroups if this becomes a thing. I think you know why. https://t.co/Ji6TE9qrt1 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) December 18, 2020

How about a bar code we can print onto our arms or the back of our necks? https://t.co/Q1hEf4X8sD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 18, 2020

literally you right now. pic.twitter.com/h4MmCnUgnW — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) December 18, 2020

These people are blind, deaf and dumb to what they are saying. They terrify me. They actually believe they are do-gooders. when they are the most evil of tyrants. https://t.co/wPFjmtditM — Dr. Steph (@steph93065) December 18, 2020

How tf is this not peak Orwell https://t.co/FPKkHoK1sR — 🅆🄾🄺🄴🅂🄷🄴🄴🄿 (@realWokeSheep) December 18, 2020

Almost every day we reach a new “peak Orwell.”

