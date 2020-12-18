https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/18/this-is-creepy-not-everybodys-on-board-with-andrew-yangs-idea-for-how-people-can-easily-show-theyve-been-vaccinated/

The coronavirus vaccine started to be administered to people this week, and former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang has floated an idea that he thinks might help get the country back to normal faster:

Yang is reportedly thinking about running for New York City mayor. Hmm:

Er, yeah. Probably not bad advice.

Almost every day we reach a new “peak Orwell.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...