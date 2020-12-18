https://www.theblaze.com/news/tom-cruises-f-bomb-rant-dubbed-into-scene-from-beloved-rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-tv-special-and-its-busting-some-guts

Someone did everybody a big solid for the end of yet another long week in the year 2020 and dubbed actor Tom Cruise’s headline-grabbing F-bomb rant at his “Mission: Impossible 7” crew into a scene from the beloved “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” TV special from the 1960s.

Check it out:

What’s the background?

In his audio-only rant, Cruise was angry at several members of his crew for not following through with COVID-19 protocols and told them “we’re the gold standard! They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! And I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies!”

He added, “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers!” and warned, “I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone!”

Jason Gallagher — a director of video and strategy — called the humorous dub of Cruise’s rant into the “Rudolph” scene his “December passion project.”

In the clip, Santa Claus is shown mouthing Cruise’s rant to his elves and even poor Rudolph, as they gather ’round St. Nick to see what all the fuss is about.

By the end of Santa’s rant, he’s pointing directly at Rudolph and hollers, “And you! Don’t you ever f**ing do it again!”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @jga41agher

Fox News reported that as of Friday morning the clip had over 421,000 views.

What was the reaction?

As you might expect, lots of folks found the dubbed clip exactly what the doctor ordered:

“This is very, very funny. Thanks so, so, much for the laugh. Just what I needed. Happy Holidays,” one commenter exclaimed.

“I would like to Venmo you $100 just for having brought it into my life,” another user said.

“This makes my day thank you,” another commenter said.

Even journalist Megyn Kelly was feeling the spirit: “I am wasting my spare time. Why am I not doing things that matter, like this?”

Anything else?

Cruise reportedly opted for an

early Christmas break after his meltdown on the set. In addition, five movie staffers reportedly quit after a second Cruise meltdown Tuesday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

