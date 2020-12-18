https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trey-gowdy-rips-biden-comments-defending-son-hunter/

(FOX NEWS) – Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy rejected President-elect Joe Biden’s notion that accusations surrounding his son’s business dealings overseas constitute “foul play.”

“If immediate reports are correct, you’ve got more than one investigation into Biden family members,” Gowdy told “Outnumbered Overtime”. “So, I don’t think the grand jury is foul play, the United States Attorney’s office is not foul play.”

Gowdy added that the investigations stem from “probable cause.”

